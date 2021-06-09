Summer Movie Magic returns to Tennessee Theatre

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Theatre’s Summer Movie Magic series will run from June 25 to the end of August. The series will feature six classic films and family favorites.

Each film will be shown twice, once on Friday at 8 p.m. and on Sunday at 3 p.m. Door will open one hour before showtime. Tennessee Theatre organist Freddie Brabson will play the Mighty Wurlitzer prior to the show. Assistant Organist Matthew Fisher will be playing for “The Big Lebowski” showings.

“Gather friends and family to enjoy a favorite flick or simply escape the summer heat in our beautiful historic theatre,” Tennessee Theatre Executive Director Becky Hancock said. “Our annual Summer Movie Magic series is back after a break and better than ever in 2021 – with some of the biggest and most beloved titles to hit the big screen. Join us for a fun night or nostalgic afternoon of cinematic magic at the theatre!”

Summer Movie Magic series schedule:

Casablanca (1942) – June 25, 27

(1942) – June 25, 27 Wizard of Oz (1939) – July 16, 18

(1939) – July 16, 18 Raiders of the Lost Ark (1981) – July 23, 25

(1981) – July 23, 25 The Big Lebowski (1998) – July 30, Aug. 1

(1998) – July 30, Aug. 1 Breakfast at Tiffany’s (1961) – Aug. 6, 8

(1961) – Aug. 6, 8 The Goonies (1985) – Aug. 27, 29

Tickets are $10 adults and $8 for those age 12 and under and age 66 and over. Tickets can be purchased online at tennesseetheatre.com or by calling 865-684-1200. Due to COVID-19 related capacity limitations, there is a limited number of tickets available for purchase.