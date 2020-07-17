Summer Nights at the Zoo

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Zoo Knoxville is rolling out summer hours in order to help guests beat the heat.

Starting Monday, July 20 the zoo will be extending its hours from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. each Thursday, while the Monday-Wednesday hours will be open from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Friday’s hours will be from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The summer hours will run until Labor Day (Sept. 7).

If the evening hours prove to be popular with visitors, the zoo says it plans to add another day of extended hours during the week.

LATEST STORIES