CHURCH HILL, Tenn. (WJHL) — The future of the Summer Wells reward fund will be decided by a court, according to an official.

The Church Hill Rescue Squad has been overseeing the fund, which reportedly stood at just under $74,000 as of January 18.

On Thursday, the rescue squad’s board of directors met to address the future of the fund, just as it said it would do last January.

Rescue squad Capt. Tim Coup read a statement to News Channel 11 regarding the fund.

“There have been some questions raised in regards to distributing the reward fund,” Coup said. “We have been advised to and will be handing the reward fund money to the court, and ask them to determine the proper resolution of the matter. Upon advice of counsel, that is all I can say at this time.”

When News Channel 11 asked Coup which court he was referring to, he responded by saying, “This is the statement that I’m making.”

News Channel 11 again asked for clarification to which Coup said, “At this point, that’s all I can say.”

The fund through Civis Bank was set up in late June 2021 and was originally set to expire after six months. However, the rescue squad decided to extend it through June 15, 2022. The rescue squad said that once the deadline was reached, its board of directors would review the fund.

In January, the rescue squad said none of the money would remain in its possession.

The fund was established for information leading to the return of Summer Wells, who still has not been found over a year after she was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County.