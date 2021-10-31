HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL)- The father of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells was arrested on Saturday night, according to the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office.

Don Wells was reportedly arrested for driving under the influence.

According to Sergeant Betty Crawford with the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Wells is facing multiple charges, including driving under the influence, having an open container, violation of financial responsibility and others.

Wells is currently being held on a $5,750 bond, Crawford told News Channel 11.

Wells’ daughter, Summer Wells, was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15, 2021.

No other details regarding his arrest have been released.

The Wells family has posted a statement following Don’s arrest on the blog section of their website- FindSummerWells.com.

It’s titled ‘Thank you for the prayers’ and reads-

“thank you everyone for kind messages. There are no words to what each day and night is like. We needed cigarettes. IT was a stupid decision. Please keep us in prayer. Keep Don. This pain wont go away. thank you”

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to contact the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office at 423-272-7121 or the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation at 1-800-TBI-FIND.

