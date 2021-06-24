Knoxville Police Department joins search to find Summer Wells

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police department has joined the growing number of agencies searching for Summer Wells.

Over the past two days, KPD Search and Rescue personnel have been in Hawkins County to assist with the search for Wells. Officials say a large number of first responders allow search teams to thoroughly search through the harsh terrain where Summer went missing. One official stated that in one field there could be 100s of places Wells could be hidden.

Wells went missing Tuesday, June 16, and since then over 106 emergency search crews from across Tennessee, Georgia, Alabama, Ohio, Virginia and North Carolina have joined the search. Knox County Search and Rescue is also among the groups searching for her.

If you have any information that can help investigators find Summer Wells, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

