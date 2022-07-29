HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Don Wells, the father of missing Hawkins County child Summer Wells, released another letter as he serves a jail sentence related to a DUI arrest.

“We wanted to thank everyone who donated to the reward fund in the hopes of bringing our precious daughter back home, and we can assure you she is worth everything to us and more as she loves everyone, is blameless, and deserves to be in school with her peers becoming a young lady,” the letter says.

According to the Wells’ family website, FindSummerWells.com, Don wrote the letter July 27, thanking those who have donated to the reward fund set up for information leading to the location of Summer. The letter went on to state that the Wells family is struggling to consider what Summer may be going through.

“We know those who have donated and so many others feel the same so thank you from the bottom of our hearts,” the letter reads.

The letter released by the family concludes with a poem by “Donny Wells.”

Summer Wells was first reported missing from her home on Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community on June 15, 2021. An AMBER Alert was issued the following day and remains in effect.

The letter is not the first attributed to Don Wells that the family has posted to the website. On July 19, a letter addressed “to the person, or persons responsible for kidnapping Summer,” was released. Prior to that, another letter was released on June 15, exactly one year after Summer’s initial disappearance.

Authorities say nearly 400 people go missing in Tennessee each year. That’s 5 people for every 100,000. Check this list of people missing from East Tennessee to see if you can help locate someone.