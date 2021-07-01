More than $37K donated or offered for info leading to Summer Wells being found

Search for Summer Wells

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Tennessee AMBER Alert – Summer Wells (Photos: Tennessee Bureau of Investigation)

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Donors have contributed $2,350 to a reward fund for information leading to the location or recovery of missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells, according to Capt. Tim Coup with the Church Hill Rescue Squad.

That does not include two checks — one for $25,000 and the other for $10,000 — written by two people for information leading to Wells’ being located or recovered. Coup said the checks will be kept separate and will not be deposited into the reward fund account unless asked to do so by the individuals who wrote them.

Between the reward fund donations and the two checks, a total of $37,350 has been donated or offered so far.

If no credible leads or tips come in that that lead to Wells being found over the next six months, the money in the reward fund account will be donated to the Child Advocacy Center in Mosheim.

Those interested in donating to the fund may do so at any Civis Bank branch by requesting to place money in the Church Hill Rescue Squad Summer Wells Reward Account.

Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community on June 15.

This is a developing story. Download the WATE 6 News app for updates sent to your phone.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Latest News Videos

Knoxville preparing for Celebration of the Fourth

Museum of Appalachia celebrating Forth of July with anvil shoot

ATF warns revelers to be careful with fireworks

Rocky Top Restoration is hiring

Tennessee's permitless carry law now in effect

Permitless carry law goes into effect