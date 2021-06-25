Mother, grandmother of missing 5-year-old Summer Wells release statements

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — Friday marked the 11th day into the search for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells.

While Summer’s mother, Candus Bly, has yet to talk with News Channel 11 on camera regarding her girl’s disappearance, both she and Summer’s maternal grandmother released statements on Friday.

Bring my grandbaby home. She is a lovely baby, and we’re so thankful for everyone looking for her. We yelled and looked for her as much as we could. She’s just gone. It’s devastating. Candus Harer, grandmother to missing 5-year-old Summer Wells

Candus Wells, Summer’s mother, told News Channel 11 in a statement that she knows Summer would’ve never wandered off alone.

“I know she would never wander off this hill alone,” Wells said.

A family friend added that the Wells thank all those who have had a hand in the search for Summer.

“The Wells family…obviously, they’re just very distressed,” David Dotson said. “They just want Summer home. We had a nice time of prayer, and they just want to really thank everyone for the diligent efforts and know the search and rescue is just a tremendous challenge, and they’re so thankful for everyone.

“They’re thankful for the media, the law enforcement; they’re thankful for everyone who was just working so hard to bring Summer home.”

The search, reaching its 11th day, has consisted of over 100 agencies across Tennessee and the nation in an effort to locate the girl who was last seen at her home Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community.

The girl’s mother also released additional photos of Summer on Friday.

The TBI reports Summer’s appearance as follows:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.

