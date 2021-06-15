TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old

UPDATE: A state-wide Tennessee AMBER Alert was issued for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, read the latest on the search here.
HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 5-year-old from Hawkins County.
Per the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Summer Wells is 5 years old and not 4 as was previously reported.
Emergency crews are searching for Summer Wells around Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community.
She is 4-feet tall, has blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.
Lawson says Wells was seen walking away from her home on Ben Hill Road around 7 p.m.
Multiple agencies have responded to the Beech Creek area to search for Wells. The public is encouraged to avoid the area.
Responding agencies include:
- Hawkins County Rescue Squad
- Goshen Valley VFD
- Carters Valley VFD
- Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office
- Hawkins County EMA
- Hawkins County EMS
- Tennessee Highway Patrol
- Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport
- Hancock County Sheriff’s Office
- Tennessee Emergency Management Agency
- Tennessee Bureau of Investigation
- Federal Bureau of Investigation
- Hawkins County E911
A command post has been established at Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church. A joint information center will be established at Solomon’s Temple Baptist Church at the intersection of Beech Creek Road and Blairs Gap Road.
Anyone who sees Wells is asked to call 911.
This is a developing story. Check back for updates.