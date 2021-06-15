TBI issues endangered child alert for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old

UPDATE: A state-wide Tennessee AMBER Alert was issued for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells, read the latest on the search here.

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued an endangered child alert for a missing 5-year-old from Hawkins County.

Per the Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office, Summer Wells is 5 years old and not 4 as was previously reported.

Emergency crews are searching for Summer Wells around Ben Hill Road in the Beech Creek community.

She is 4-feet tall, has blonde hair, and was last seen wearing a pink shirt and gray shorts.

MORE: Here are additional photos of Summer Wells, who is missing from Hawkins County. She was reportedly last seen outside of her home in the Beech Creek community on Tuesday evening.



Spot her? Call the @HawkinsCountySO at 423-272-7121 or the TBI at 1-800-TBI-FIND. pic.twitter.com/BOR5GhrUAM — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) June 16, 2021

Lawson says Wells was seen walking away from her home on Ben Hill Road around 7 p.m.

Multiple agencies have responded to the Beech Creek area to search for Wells. The public is encouraged to avoid the area.

Responding agencies include:

Hawkins County Rescue Squad

Goshen Valley VFD

Carters Valley VFD

Hawkins County Sheriff’s Office

Hawkins County EMA

Hawkins County EMS

Tennessee Highway Patrol

Highlands Emergency Air Rescue and Transport

Hancock County Sheriff’s Office

Tennessee Emergency Management Agency

Tennessee Bureau of Investigation

Federal Bureau of Investigation

Hawkins County E911

A command post has been established at Mount Carmel Freewill Baptist Church. A joint information center will be established at Solomon’s Temple Baptist Church at the intersection of Beech Creek Road and Blairs Gap Road.

Anyone who sees Wells is asked to call 911.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.