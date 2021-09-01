Summer Wells reward fund surpasses $38,000

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The reward fund for missing Hawkins County 5-year-old Summer Wells has surpassed $38,000.

The Church Hill Rescue Squad, which manages the fund, reported Wednesday that the reward fund stood at $38,295.

That includes $3,295 donated at the bank and two checks worth a combined $35,000.

Those wishing to donate to the reward fund can do so by visiting any Civis Bank branch and requesting to put money in the Church Hill Rescue Squad Summer Wells Reward Account.

210 E. Main St., Rogersville

150 S. Central Ave., Church Hill

161 Main St., Sneedville

Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community on June 15. Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.