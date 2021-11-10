HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (TBI) announced Wednesday afternoon that the agency has seen a rise in the online spread of misinformation regarding the search for missing 5-year-old Summer Wells.

The TBI tweeted that the agency “is doing everything within [its] power to find [Summer],” adding that the lack of answers and developments in the case is frustrating to all investigators who continue the search.

We’ve noticed an uptick in misinformation being spread online about the search for 5-year-old Summer Wells, who went missing from her home in Hawkins County in June. We want to be clear that we’re doing everything within our power to find her. #SummerWells 1/6 pic.twitter.com/TjXSpDdVty — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 10, 2021

Pictures of law enforcements’ search efforts were released in the series of TBI tweets, showing the Wells family’s rural Beech Creek home surrounded by elevated, rough terrain and dense woods.

In addition to exhaustive ground searches, dozens of aerial searches have been conducted. Dive teams were brought in to explore waterways in the area, and K9 teams specializing in a variety of search methods have been utilized. 3/6 pic.twitter.com/9ms6PhglnX — Tennessee Bureau of Investigation (@TBInvestigation) November 10, 2021

The TBI also stated they have executed multiple search warrants and have collected “potential digital evidence.”

The area where Summer went missing is extremely rural, with few businesses. All available surveillance photos and videos have been collected and reviewed. Additionally, neighborhood canvases were conducted in an effort to make sure we didn’t miss any residential cameras. While we do not discuss specifics about evidence gathered in an ongoing investigation, we can tell you that numerous search warrants have been executed, and any potential digital evidence has been collected. This includes social media accounts. Tennessee Bureau of Investigation via Twitter

The agency asks that the public avoid posting speculation and stick to the facts — all of which can be found on the TBI’s Summer Wells newsroom webpage.

Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County on June 15. Months later, she remains missing but the Hawkins County Sheriffs Office says the case remains a priority and investigators continue to follow up on tips.

The AMBER Alert lists the following details for Summer:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

