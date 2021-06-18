TN AMBER Alert: How to help crews searching for Summer Wells

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — As the search for Summer Wells continues, the Hawkins County Rescue Squad has released a list of supplies needed for the search efforts. While volunteers are not needed, people wanting to help can drop off any of the items listed below at one of two command posts in the area.

First responders said they released the list after receiving multiple messages and calls asking what kind of supplies are needed as they continue the search efforts for the missing 5-year-old. More than 100 people are combing the hills and mountains around where Wells was last scene.

Donations can be dropped off at 3711 Beech Creek Road Rogersville, and 955 East McKinney Avenue in Rogersville. If you have any questions, contact Logistics section Officer Sandra Lewis at 413-231-4254.

The following items are requested: