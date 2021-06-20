TN AMBER Alert: Photos of property where Summer Wells was last seen

HAWKINS COUNTY, Tenn. (WJHL) – Since 5-year-old Summer Wells was reported missing from her home in Beech Creek on June 15, investigators have worked around the clock to locate her. Summer’s parents have allowed the release of new photos of the property that show where her family says they last saw her.

Summer’s parents say the last time they saw their daughter was in the garden, where she was helping her mother and grandmother. According to her father, Don Wells, Summer wanted to go play so she went inside their home before heading downstairs to the basement.

The garden where Summer Wells was last seen in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County, Tennessee. Photo taken June 19, 2021. (WJHL/Ted Overbay)

The basement door where Wells reportedly left her Ben Hill Road residence. Photo taken June 19, 2021. (WJHL/Ted Overbay)

Summer’s father said that she went downstairs to play with her toys. Her mother went inside later, calling for her before heading downstairs as well.

Don Wells said Summer’s mom found the basement door unlocked and Summer was nowhere to be seen.

Search efforts have remained underway since her absence was reported around 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, June 15. Crews from more than 40 agencies are combing the hills and mountains around the home in the Beech Creek community, about 15 miles southwest of Kingsport.

An AMBER Alert was issued on Wednesday, and a spokesperson for the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation said investigators are following all leads. More than 85 tips have been received since the AMBER Alert was issued, she said.

Ground crews are working from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. every day. While outside volunteers aren’t requested, crews are asking for supplies such as water and granola bars. The terrain in the area exhausts searchers quickly.

The AMBER Alert lists the following to help identify the missing 5-year-old Summer Utah-Moon Wells:

Age: 5

Sex: Female

Race: White

Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue

Height: 3′

Weight: 40 lbs.

NCIC: M476287498

Missing From: Rogersville, Tennessee

Missing Since: June 15, 2021

Anyone with information regarding Wells’ whereabouts is urged to call 1-800-TBI-FIND.