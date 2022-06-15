ROGERSVILLE, Tenn (WJHL)- It’s been one year since Summer Wells was last seen at her home in the Beech Creek community of Hawkins County. No one has been charged in the disappearance of the now 6-year-old little girl.

Candus and Don

There haven’t been any leads and no tangible evidence on her whereabouts since she was reported missing on June 15, 2021. However, there are several people involved in the situation.

First, there are Summer’s parents: Don Wells and Candus Bly.

Together, they have three boys and Summer. As of Wednesday, Don is in jail for violating his probation. This stems from DUI charges in the fall of 2021.

He’s been in front of the camera the most. His wife, on the other hand, hasn’t been on camera much — only once with News Channel 11 and Dr. Phil.

Last July, Child Protective Services removed Summer’s older brothers from their home. Both Candus and law enforcement have stated they were the last to see the little girl.

Their grandmother, Candus’ mother, was also one of the last to see Summer, spending the entire day with her.

Summer’s grandmother, also named Candus, has dealt with a family member disappearing before. Her daughter and Summer’s aunt, Rose Marie Bly, hasn’t been seen since she went missing in 2009 from Saint Croix Falls, Wisconsin.

The Wells family are Seventh Day Adventists and attend a church in Kingsport.

Outside of her family, Summer was best known by church members: her Sabbath school teacher, Robin Lane, and family friend David Dotson.

After Summer had been missing for several weeks, community members like Timmy Etherton organized weekly prayer circles. Some of them were even attended by Summer’s family.

Also helping the family are private investigators and ‘media manager‘ Tim Mullen. Both Mullen and the investigators are local to the Tri-Cities region.

All of these people, along with the sheriff’s office, TBI, FBI and hundreds of searchers are those with the most vested interest in finding Summer.

The area where Summer went missing has a river and one two-lane road that runs through the length of the county. If it wasn’t through the woods, it was by that road that she left, since the road connects Beech Creek Road to anywhere. Beech Creek is the butt ends of both Hawkins and Sullivan County. It’s a quiet, rural area, with mountainous terrain, farms and several churches.