KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Summit Towers residents got some good news Saturday morning.

According to the Knoxville Fire Department the elevators for the 12-story apartment complex have been fixed following a fire Tuesday. The complex’s management is beginning a phased move-in beginning with the top floor and working down.

All residents and their animals are being allowed back in.

About 280 residents were displaced as a result of the fire on the eighth floor and subsequent damage to the complex’s elevators and water damage to four or five floors.

“We appreciate the efforts of the coalition of partners – the property management team, local nonprofits, emergency response officials and community stakeholders – to prioritize the needs of residents and provide resources for a safe evacuation and return,” said Alan Weckerly, executive vice president of the apartment’s management group Millennia Housing Management.

Summit Towers is located on the edge of downtown and the Old City on Locust Street. It is described on its website as “an apartment community for those 62 and better, handicapped, or disabled.”

The Red Cross set up a temporary shelter at the Jacob Building in Chilhowee Park. Young-Williams Animal Center also helped by taking in animals from residents temporarily.

“This process could not of happened without the American Red Cross, Knoxville Area Transit Authority, Knoxville Police Department Animal Control, and Young-Williams Animal (Center),” KFD said in a social media post. “Also there are many others who donated food, time and energy to this effort. Thank you to everyone!”