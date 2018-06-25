Sunday storm impacts Thorn Hill Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GRAINGER COUNTY (WATE) - One Thorn Hill woman captured what happened after a storm hit Sunday.

In pictures Vonda Harville sent to WATE 6 On Your Side, you can see a trampoline that ended up on the roof of a shed. A tree fell down and branches are piled on the ground. Lawn chairs and a basketball goal are also seen on the ground.

The WATE 6 On Your Side storm team says a severe storm rolled through that area with wind gusts of 60 miles per hour. Preliminary information also indicates Thorn Hill saw half an inch of rain Sunday.

You can send us your Report It! pictures here.