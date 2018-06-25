Sunday storm impacts Thorn Hill
GRAINGER COUNTY (WATE) - One Thorn Hill woman captured what happened after a storm hit Sunday.
In pictures Vonda Harville sent to WATE 6 On Your Side, you can see a trampoline that ended up on the roof of a shed. A tree fell down and branches are piled on the ground. Lawn chairs and a basketball goal are also seen on the ground.
The WATE 6 On Your Side storm team says a severe storm rolled through that area with wind gusts of 60 miles per hour. Preliminary information also indicates Thorn Hill saw half an inch of rain Sunday.
