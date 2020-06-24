Sunliner Diner stabbing suspect in appears in court

SEVIERVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The suspect in a fatal stabbing earlier this year in Pigeon Forge appeared in court Tuesday.

Gabriel Turcios is facing charges of first degree murder and aggravated assault in the death of 19-year-old Savannah Burford back in January.

The two teens were coworkers at the Sunliner Diner in Pigeon Forge.

Turcios is accused of stabbing Burford in the parking lot behind the diner as Burford was getting picked up from work by her mother.

According to a lawsuit filed by Burford’s family after her death, in the weeks leading up to her murder Turcios was aggressive toward her and exhibited stalking behavior.

Turcios briefly appeared in court on Tuesday.

The judge signed an order for a forensic evaluation and set a status hearing for Sept. 29.

