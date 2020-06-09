Sunliner Diner stabbing suspect indicted

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — The Sevierville man accused of fatally stabbing his co-worker at a Pigeon Forge diner has been indicted by a grand jury.

Gabriel Turcios is charged with first degree murder and aggravated assault after the fatal stabbing of Savannah Burford at the Sunliner Diner back in January.

Turcios is due in Sevier County Criminal Court June 23 and we will be following this case and provide you updates as they come.

