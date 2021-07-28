Sunscreen stations available in Zoo Knoxville and popular summer spots in Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — It’s hot outside, and with the sun beating down recently, UV rays can cause you to burn, and even worse could cause melanoma, a dangerous skin cancer. United Cancer Support Foundation teamed up with White Guard to make sure people are putting on sunscreen throughout the day.

Throughout Zoo Knoxville, and in popular summer spots through Knoxville, you’ll find sunscreen stations so you can protect your skin. Stations can be found in Knox County and City of Knoxville Parks such as Victor Ashe Park, Harvest Park, Love’s Creek and Caswell Park.

Dispensers can also be found at the Knoxville Station Transit Center and World’s Fair Park.

Mercedes Ringgold with United Cancer Support Foundation says, “Melanoma is the forgotten cancer. It’s the most underfunded of all cancers by federal agencies. So, we saw an opportunity to step in there, and to fill that gap. That’s what we’ve been able to do, not just in Zoo Knoxville but also have them at the transfer point downtown.”

Some other things to keep in mind if you’re outside in the sun. The sun is the strongest between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m., so, make sure to reapply your sunscreen often during those hours. Also, look for sunglasses that provide UVA and UVB coverage to protect your eyes.

