OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Los Angeles and Oak Ridge, two cities that are being linked as Oak Ridge native Tee Higgins prepares to suit up with the Bengals in Super Bowl LVI. There’s a lot of positive energy in Oak Ridge and some people say they’re going to be glued to the TV come Super Bowl Sunday.

“Our whole town, our school is thrilled for him to have this opportunity to be in LA and ready to go for the Super Bowl,” said Oak Ridge High School Assistant Principal Beth Estep.

Carving through defenses and finding the endzone are some of the things Tee Higgins does best. But a good athlete always starts somewhere. Oak Ridge High School is one of the places where the Bengal earned his stripes.

“Tee’s by far one of the best athletes that I’ve ever coached. He’s probably one of the best athletes most people would have coached,” said Boys’ Basketball Head Coach Aaron Green.

Estep said, “I have family all over the place and when he does well, they’re like, ‘Tee did well! Tee did well!’ And I love that.”

Estep taught then went on to serve as Higgins’ assistant principal while he was in high school. Higgins played football and basketball for the Wildcats where Estep says he dominated. Higgins’ stats don’t lie.

“We definitely support him and care about him beyond the football field. He’s such a special young man and he has represented our community so well,” said Estep.

Green explained, “Obviously, he made a great decision. But if he were to say, ‘hey, I want to play college basketball and I want my future to be basketball,’ he would’ve been a power five conference type of player. He was a Mr. Basketball finalist his junior year here at Oak Ridge.”

Green describes Higgins as the type of guy that always gives his best but his natural athleticism isn’t the only thing that makes him special.

“He’s humble. He’s a really good kid. He’s not a kid anymore, he’s a really good person and he works hard. When you have the talent and athletic ability he has and combine it with those other character traits, and the intangibles it takes to be good, you got what you got with Tee Higgins. He’s got a great career ahead of him,” said Green.

Estep added, “He did well and was respectful and did all those things right, but his humility is what sets him apart. And makes him special. As someone who has had opportunities and the gifts that he has, to be humble as he is I think is admirable and something I love about him.”

Of course Estep and Green are picking the Bengals to win the Super Bowl. Both are very proud of the former Wildcat, Higgins.