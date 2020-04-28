Superhero-themed protective masks donated to Blount County first responders

BLOUNT COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — A local company is making and donating superhero-themed protective masks to those on the front lines of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Foothills Transitional Care and Rehab is donating 80 handmade cloth masks to first responders in Blount County.

They’re being distributed to the sheriff’s office, mayor’s office, emergency management, and the Alcoa Fire Deparment.

WATE 6 On Your Side was told a local seamstress designed the masks with a superhero fabric just for them, saying, “They are our heroes, and we wanted to show them our appreciation.”

LATEST STORIES: