KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Eat a sub, help an athlete at the Special Olympics!

On March 30, 100% of the sales at Jersey Mikes will help send Team Tennessee Athletes to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games.

March 30 is “National Giving Day” and any purchase you make at a Tennessee Jersey Mikes will go directly to Team Tennessse Athletes.

The games will be held in Orlando, Florida June 5-12.

For a list of every Jersey Mikes participating click here.