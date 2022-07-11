KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A 28-year-old Knoxville man has been arrested and is facing aggravated assault and robbery charges stemming from an incident earlier this month in the parking lot of a West Knoxville sports bar, according to the Knoxville Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Daquan Markese Wright of Knoxville was arrested Sunday night by KPD’s Community Response Team officers. Wright is accused of assaulting and robbing another person whom had been with Wright in the sports bar prior to the incident in the parking lot.

A police report states in the incident occurred around 3 a.m. on July 1 in the parking lot of Billiards and Brews Sports Bar on Unicorn Drive. The victim suffered “several observable injuries about the head and face.” The report also states a person working security at the bar corroborated the assault and told responding officers at the scene the suspect’s partial name.

KPD spokesman Scott Erland shared on Monday morning that the investigation revealed that the victim and Wright were together at the bar and at some point, Wright became angry with the victim and assaulted him in the parking lot. Wright is also suspected of taking money and several cards from the victim’s wallet.

The victim was treated for his injuries to the head and face at the University of Tennessee Medical Center. Wright was taken into custody at 5342 Amherst Wood Lane on Sunday night on outstanding warrants for aggravated assault and robbery.

Wright was scheduled to appear in Knox County Criminal Court for an arraignment hearing Monday morning.