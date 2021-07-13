Suspect arrested after crashing into South Knoxville apartment

Didier Mutatwa, 35. Photo: Knoxville Police Department

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A temporary structure support has been installed in a South Knoxville apartment after a car crashed into the building Monday night, according to police.

Knoxville Police report that 35-year-old Didier Mutatwa was driving a white Honda Odyssey and crashed into the side of an apartment at the complex. A witness told police that the suspect had fled the scene on foot. He was appended a short time later after they found him walking down Daylily Drive.

He was charged with driving under the influence, driving without a license, leaving the scene of an accident, and other traffic charges. Police reported no injuries in this incident.

After the incident, an employee with Knoxville’s Community Development Corporation evaluated the structural damage and installed a temporary support until more repairs can be made.