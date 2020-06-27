Suspect arrested following North Knox house fire

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man was arrested after emergency crews responded to a reported house fire Friday evening in North Knox County.

Rural Metro Fire, Knox County said in a release Friday night that its crews along with the Knox County Sheriff’s Office responded to the incident at 6:24 p.m. in the 3100 block of Cunningham Road.

Officials say when Rural Metro crews arrived, they observed a Knox County sheriff’s deputy taking one suspect into custody. The crews deployed two portable fire extinguishers and extinguished the fire which was on the porch.

The male suspect was injured and was treated before being transported to a hospital for treatment. Officials later said they had been arrested.

The Knox County Sheriff’s Office Fire Investigation Unit was on scene with Rural Metro Fire Department; its investigators said Friday the suspect was on scene when KCSO Patrol Units arrived.

“The suspect received multiple burns and was transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center where he was later transferred to Vanderbilt Burn Center. His name is not being released at this time. However, charges are pending.” Kimberly Glenn, communications director, KCSO

No other injuries were reported.

Rural Metro saying a full response of five engines, one ladder truck, and ambulance and a rescue truck responded to the call.

(Photo: Rural Metro Fire, Knox County)

