Suspect charged following fatal stabbing in North Knoxville

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — One man has died following a stabbing incident on North Broadway Friday afternoon.

Knoxville Police are investigating after responding to a report of a stabbing in the 400 block of North Broadway around 3:20 p.m. on May 15.

According to KPD, a male victim was initially transported to the University of Tennessee Medical Center in critical condition.

He later passed away.

The suspect, 67-year-old Ralph Atkins, was detained by officers at the scene, police said. Atkins has been charged with Second Degree Murder and was booked into the Knox County Detention Center.

The identity of the deceased is being withheld pending notification of next of kin and the Violent Crimes Unit is proceeding in its investigation.

