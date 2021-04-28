Suspect facing multiple charges, victim identified in fatal crash on Karns Valley Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office has identified 29-year-old Rebecca Catherine Honeycutt as the victim of a fatal crash in Karns Tuesday night.
The suspect, 40-year-old Toby Large, has multiple charges pending once he’s released from the hospital, including: vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, driving on a suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident.
KCSO reports Large fled the scene of a fatal accident around 11 p.m. on Karns Valley Drive at Chuck Jones Road.
“I want to thank our crash reconstruction team, patrol, DIU, and forensics unit for their hard work and diligence throughout the night and today in identifying, and locating the suspect. My sincere condolences to Mrs. Honeycutt’s family.”Tom Spangler, Sheriff