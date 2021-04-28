Suspect facing multiple charges, victim identified in fatal crash on Karns Valley Drive

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knox County Sheriff’s Office has identified 29-year-old Rebecca Catherine Honeycutt as the victim of a fatal crash in Karns Tuesday night.

The suspect, 40-year-old Toby Large, has multiple charges pending once he’s released from the hospital, including: vehicular homicide, reckless aggravated assault, driving on a suspended license, and leaving the scene of an accident.

KCSO reports Large fled the scene of a fatal accident around 11 p.m. on Karns Valley Drive at Chuck Jones Road.