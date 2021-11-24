PIGEON FORGE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pigeon Forge Police have released the identities of the victim and suspect in the deadly shooting on Sugar Hollow Road.

Police say 75-year-old Bobby Rauhuff has been charged with voluntary manslaughter after allegedly shooting and killing 33-year-old Jeremy Lowe.

In the early morning hours of Nov. 22, officers were dispatched to a shooting in the 200 block of Sugar Hollow Road. Lowe was found by officers and pronounced dead at the scene. Police say Lowe was living with Ruahuff and the two were involved in an altercation.