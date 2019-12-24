Suspect in Cracker Barrel robbery charged with multiple thefts, another robbery

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man had already charged with a robbery of a Cracker Barrel has been charged with three more thefts and a robbery over a three-day spree, Knoxville Police said.

Just before the Cracker Barrel theft, Lawrence Kraus, 58, allegedly stole a woman’s purse at a laundry on Schubert Road on Saturday afternoon, Knoxville Police said in a news release. She chased him and got her purse back, but he fled with her wallet.

Another woman had her purse stolen at the same laundry on Thursday.

He is alleged to have grabbed cash out of open register at Embroidery To Go on Merchant Drive on Saturday, but was returned the money when confronted by an employee, police said.

Kraus is also being charged with a second count of aggravated robbery in connection with a Friday theft at the KARM Thrift Store on Merchant Drive.

The additional charges result from an investigation of KPD’s Violent Crimes Unit.

