Suspect in custody, victim hospitalized after shooting in McMinn County

ETOWAH, Tenn. (WATE) – The Etowah Police Department has arrested a man suspected of being connected to a shooting that sent one person to the hospital on Monday.

Steve Sadden of Etowah was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a dangerous felony, and reckless endangerment. The victim, who hasn’t been identified, was transported to UT Medical Center and is reportedly in stable condition.

Police say reports of gunshots in the area of 10th Street and Washington Avenue were reported at around 10:30 a.m. However, upon arrival, officers spoke with a witness who said he saw people running from an alleyway after hearing a gunshot, but officers did not find any evidence of anyone being shot.

Later that afternoon at around 1:30 p.m., officers were dispatched to reports of a man with a gunshot wound at a residence on Country Road 530. Officers were told the suspected shooter lives in Etowah, near where the earlier gunshot was heard.

Officers attempted to get Sadden out of a residence for around 20 minutes before he eventually surrendered to them without incident. The incident remains under investigation.