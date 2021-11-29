KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man was arrested in Knoxville in connection with a fatal hit and run that took place in Clinton on Saturday, November 20th.

Dannon Ray Cole, 50, was arrested by the US Marshalls and the Clinton Police Department on aggravated vehicular homicide charges. He was booked into the Anderson County Detention Facility on a $500,000 bond.

The hit and run killed 39-year-old Jordan Pitts, who was on his way to work early Saturday morning. Last week, Clinton Police found the vehicle that allegedly struck Pitts and began searching for Cole.