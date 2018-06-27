Suspect in Lenoir City shooting added to TBI 10 Most Wanted
The suspect in a Tuesday night Lenoir City shooting has been added to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation's 10 Most Wanted list.
James Michael Smith, 40, is wanted for attempted first degree murder, aggravated assault and especially aggravated child abuse.
TOP 10 ALERT: We need your help to find James Michael Smith, the suspect in an Attempted Murder earlier this week in Lenoir City. He should be considered armed and dangerous and may be driving a maroon Ford F-150.— TBI (@TBInvestigation) June 27, 2018
Spot him? Call 1-800-TBI-FIND! pic.twitter.com/BJtmlHeX9h
The Loudon County Sheriff's Office said a single victim was shot by another person while they were sitting in two different cars at Riverview Manor Apartments on Industrial Park Drive in Lenoir City.
The victim was conscious when he was airlifted and was said to be in intensive care as of Tuesday night. Deputies say a child was in the car when the shooting happened.
Police believe both the suspect and the victim are from Knoxville and Smith may have been headed there. Anyone who sees him is asked to call 911 or 1-800-TBI-FIND.
