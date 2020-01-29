1  of  2
Live Now
WATCH LIVE: Senators begin questioning period in Trump impeachment trial WATCH Living East Tennessee
Closings
There are currently 15 active closings. Click for more details.

Suspect in two-county chase appears in court

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

James White appears in court Jan. 29, 2020. (Photo by David Killebrew/WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man facing charges after leading law enforcement on a chase through two counties appeared in court Wednesday.

James White is charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say the chase earlier this month began in the Karns area of West Knox County and ended in Anderson County, with speeds reaching to to 100 mph.

RELATED: Man in involved in two-county chase at speeds up to 100-mph faces multiple changes

White’s court appearance was reset to next Wednesday, Feb. 5.

We’ll continue to follow this case.

LATEST STORIES

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

WATE 6 On Your Side Twitter