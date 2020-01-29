Suspect in two-county chase appears in court

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man facing charges after leading law enforcement on a chase through two counties appeared in court Wednesday.
James White is charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.
Police say the chase earlier this month began in the Karns area of West Knox County and ended in Anderson County, with speeds reaching to to 100 mph.
White’s court appearance was reset to next Wednesday, Feb. 5.
We’ll continue to follow this case.
