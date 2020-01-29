Suspect in two-county chase appears in court

James White appears in court Jan. 29, 2020. (Photo by David Killebrew/WATE)

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A man facing charges after leading law enforcement on a chase through two counties appeared in court Wednesday.

James White is charged with evading arrest, reckless endangerment and possession of a firearm in the commission of a felony.

Police say the chase earlier this month began in the Karns area of West Knox County and ended in Anderson County, with speeds reaching to to 100 mph.

RELATED: Man in involved in two-county chase at speeds up to 100-mph faces multiple changes

White’s court appearance was reset to next Wednesday, Feb. 5.

We’ll continue to follow this case.

LATEST STORIES