Suspect sought in connection with shooting jumps from South Knoxville Bridge, arrested

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Knoxville Police Department is investigating a possible shooting that occurred Thursday morning.

Knoxville Police responded to a report of a shooting on Anita Drive near Cottrell Street around 10:30 a.m. Thursday. During their initial response, officers observed an individual matching the description of one of the involved parties walking on the South Knoxville Bridge.

Officers confronted the suspect, who then jumped off the bridge and into the Tennessee River in an effort to elude apprehension. Additional units responded to Island Home Avenue and took the suspect into custody near McCormick Street.

The suspect, who has not been identified, sustained minor injuries. There are no known victims and no additional suspects in custody at this time.

The KPD Violent Crimes Unit is investigating.

This is a developing story and we’ll continue to update the details as they become available.

