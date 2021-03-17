Suspect steals Knox County Sheriff’s Office cruiser, drags detective in attempt to escape

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A Knox County detective was dragged behind his own cruiser after a suspect stole the vehicle during an altercation.

Knox County Sheriff’s Office Detective Jim Shipley approached, “a suspicious male carrying unusual items” across the parking lot of a closed business in the 9100 block of Cross Park Drive on Wednesday just after midnight.

A records check showed the suspect had an outstanding warrant for theft. Before he could be taken into custody, an altercation ensued and the suspect then jumped into the detective’s unmarked vehicle and fled.

Patrol units caught up with the vehicle after a pursuit and used a maneuver to stop the suspect on Tennessee Highway 62, Oak Ridge Highway, where the suspect was taken into custody without incident around 1:15 a.m.

The suspect, identified as 28-year-old Darrell Cooper, was charged with aggravated assault, resisting arrest, and theft of property between $10,000-$60,000.

A spokesperson for the Sheriff’s Office did not provide any more details on the initial incident that led to the pursuit.