Suspect told Knoxville Police he would drown them after attempting to steal boat

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A man arrested for attempting to steal a boat told police he would drown them if they jumped into the water with him, according to an incident report.

Jeffery Newcomb, 29, was arrested and charged with theft of property over $10,000 and evading arrest after attempting to steal a boat Tuesday morning at Volunteer Landing Marina.

Police responded around 9 a.m. to a report of boat theft and chased Newcomb on foot. When Newcomb was confronted by officers near the Wayne G. Basler Boathouse on Neyland Drive, he jumped into Fort Loudoun Lake in an attempt to elude officers.

Newcomb told responding officers he would try to drown them if they came in the water, according to an incident report. After an hour and multiple attempts to apprehend the suspect, KPD deployed pepper spray and Newcomb was taken into custody.

Newcomb is set to be arraigned on Wednesday, Sept. 23, on felony theft of property and evading arrest charges.

LATEST STORIES