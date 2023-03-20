CLINTON, Tenn. (WATE) — The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the circumstances of a shooting early Sunday that left one person injured with two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. A suspect has also been treated for a gunshot wound to the leg.

According to ACSO, the shooting occurred in the 500 block of Pine Ridge Road. Deputies responded to the incident around 2 a.m. Sunday and found a victim outside suffering from two gunshot wounds to the abdomen. They were transported to a nearby medical facility, ACSO said, and were “receiving ongoing medical care.” ACSO has not yet released any information on their identity.

The identity of the suspect has been shared by ACSO, with officials saying Christian Staudenmeyer was named based on preliminary investigations. ACSO said Staudenmeyer was taken to a local hospital, where he received treatment for a gunshot wound to his leg. After his release, Staudenmeyer was transported to the Anderson County Detention Facility.

ACSO says the investigation is still ongoing at this time, and no further information has been released about the motive or circumstances surrounding the incident.