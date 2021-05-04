Suspected lightning leaves Monroe County home a total loss

VONORE, Tenn. (WATE) – A home in the Rarity Bay community of Monroe County is considered a total loss after a lightning strike sparked a large fire early Tuesday.

The Vonore Fire Department responded to a home in the 200 block of Kingbird Drive around 4:45 a.m. for a reported house fire. When firefighters arrived, the home owner was already out of the home.

It is believed that the fire was caused by a lightning strike. The home is a total loss.

The Red Cross was not called as the home owner was assisted by family members living next door.