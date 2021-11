KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Three suspects are in the custody of the Knox County Sheriff’s Office after a pursuit on Oak Ridge Highway.

The chase began at Daylily Drive and Sims Road according to dispatch. KCSO said the suspect abandoned the stolen vehicle on West Emory Road near the Knox/Anderson County line.

They then fled on foot before being caught by the sheriff’s office. KCSO had their helicopter following the pursuit.