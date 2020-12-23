Suspects sought after stolen vehicle used in Sevier County shoplifting

SEVIER COUNTY, Tenn. (WATE) — Five people on the run in a stolen SUV are being sought by several East Tennessee law enforcement agencies.

The vehicle is described as a black 2015 Ford Edge SUV that was reported stolen in Asheville a couple days ago, according to an alert from the Greene County Criminal Investigations Department.

The vehicle is believed to have been involved in a shoplifting in Sevierville about 9:30 a.m. on Wednesday, as well as an attempted vehicle theft near Bulls Gap just after 7 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to contact local law enforcement.