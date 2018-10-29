Suspicious package at Lenoir City UPS Store deemed safe
LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - Police were called to a Lenoir City UPS store Monday afternoon for a suspicious white powder that turned out to be non-hazardous.
The Lenoir City Police Department said employees of the UPS Store at 875 US Highway 321 called 911 to report a suspicious package. The envelope contained a white powder and a napkin and was addressed to that exact UPS store with a return address of Texas.
A hazardous materials team with the Knoxville Fire Department arrived on the scene and determined the substance was actually powdered milk sugar.
No other information has been released.
