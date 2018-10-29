Suspicious package at Lenoir City UPS Store deemed safe

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

LENOIR CITY, Tenn. (WATE) - Police were called to a Lenoir City UPS store Monday afternoon for a suspicious white powder that turned out to be non-hazardous.

The Lenoir City Police Department said employees of the UPS Store at 875 US Highway 321 called 911 to report a suspicious package. The envelope contained a white powder and a napkin and was addressed to that exact UPS store with a return address of Texas.

A hazardous materials team with the Knoxville Fire Department arrived on the scene and determined the substance was actually powdered milk sugar.

No other information has been released.