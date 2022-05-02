KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Knoxville Police shut down an area near the University of Tennessee campus Monday morning as they investigate a possible suspicious package found near an abortion clinic.

The area surrounding the intersection of 16th Street and Clinch Avenue is closed to pedestrian and vehicle traffic as officers investigate a possible suspicious package found behind the Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health.

Explosive Ordnance Disposal personnel are on the scene.

No evacuations orders have been issued. A Knoxville Police Department tweet said the road closure was made out of an abundance of caution.

The Knoxville Center for Reproductive Health is an independent nonprofit that provides safe legal abortions, contraceptive information, gynecological and medical care and other services.