KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The suspicious package that shutdown Interstate 40 in Knoxville while a bomb squad responded to the scene appeared to be improvised firework, Knoxville Police said Friday.

I-40 at Pellissippi Parkway was shutdown around 9:00 a.m. for a report of a suspicious package. Ramps to I-40 E from Pellissippi Parkway were also shut down while Bomb Squad personnel responded to the scene.

Police said around 3 p.m. that the package was a small ‘improvised explosive device’ which appeared to be an improvised firework.

The device was removed from the scene by Bomb Squad personnel for safe disposal and all lanes of traffic were reopened around 11 a.m.

A police spokesperson said it’s unknown where the device originated or how long it had been near the roadway. The device was discovered by the Tennessee Department of Transportation litter cleanup crews.

