KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Keep Knoxville Beautiful celebrating four decades in our community with a Sustainability Summit today.

Today’s event aiming to showcase sustainability efforts in the city; which includes a zero hunger, zero waste initiative by Kroger and Discovery Inc. and their work to maintain a sustainable workplace.

Keep Knoxville Beautiful was founded in 1978 to help clean up the city before it hosed the 1982 World’s Fair.