SUV crashes into Knoxville hair salon; two people taken to the hospital

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Frightening first-hand accounts from those inside a North Knoxville hair salon, when a SUV smashed into the building.

It happened just after 11:30 Friday morning at Salon Resolutions, off Tazewell Pike which is not far from Broadway and just North of Interstate 640.

Knoxville firefighters say the driver of the SUV and the co-owner of Salon Resolutions were taken to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

“It looks like a war zone. It really does look like a war zone,” said Ellen Luttrell who was inside getting her hair done during the crash.

Luttrell and a number of other customers stood outside Salon Resolutions saying they were shocked and shaken by what happened.

“I was in the back of the shop. I was being blown out, we were drinking coffee and swapping jokes then all of a sudden we heard this huge bang and we really weren’t sure what it was and then we heard screaming,” described Luttrell.

“My business partner is on the other side of the wall and I heard something come through the plate-glass window and, of course, I ran to the opening of the door and saw her. She was shoved up against the back of the sink, trapped. It pushed the wall and everything up against her,” said Salon Resolutions co-owner, Debra Tindell.

Michelle Corum’s husband owns an engineering firm in the same building, “When she reversed out of the salon she took this car completely out of its parking space, turned it sideways. This tree is what actually stopped her from going into another parking area.”

Tindell says God had control during the whole ordeal.

“There was a lady who was supposed to be in the chair getting her hair done and she had just gotten up and gone to the restroom. If she had been in that chair, she probably would’ve been killed. It’s just a God thing, all of it is.”

A number of people saying things could have been so much worse.

“Definitely thanking God for the tree. Thanking God nobody got hurt today, people could’ve been killed,” said Corum.

There are still a number of questions regarding the circumstances of the crash and the driver. We’re waiting to learn more from the Knoxville Police Department.

Firefighters say there are four suites in the building and they’ve closed everything off because of electric issues caused by the wreck.