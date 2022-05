KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A historic fire truck is safe after an SUV crashed through Knoxville Fire Department’s museum.

According to KFD, a Jeep Grand Cherokee left W. Summit Hill Ave and crashed through the museum in the front yard of KFD’s headquarters station at 1:54 a.m. KFD said the accident caused major damage to the building. The driver was not injured.









The cause of the accident has not been released.