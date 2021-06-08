SUV ends up in pond after wreck in North Knox County

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people were able to walk away from a serious wreck late Tuesday morning in North Knox County.

Knox County Rural Metro along with several other emergency agencies responded around 11:30 a.m. to the intersection of Maynardville pike and Texas Valley Road.

One vehicle was found on the roadway with significant frontend damage. The other vehicle, an SUV, left the roadway, rolling over several times down an embankment into a pond.

“Quick work by rescue technicians and firefighters freed the driver in just a few minutes,” Rural Metro spokesman Jeff Bagwell said.

The two drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles and were wearing their seat belts at the time of the crash. They sustained only minor injuries. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the accident.