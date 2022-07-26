KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – After a fatal motorcycle crash last week, the Knoxville Police Department is now seeking a driver who may have been in the area at the time and witnessed the crash.

Alexander Humphrey, 21, of Franklin, Tennessee died in a fatal crash on Chapman Highway Thursday, July 21. Investigators said his motorcycle flipped after a car pulled out in front of him and it was initially unclear if the motorcycle made contact with the other vehicle.

Crash investigators are trying to speak with a driver of a gold/champagne-colored Chevy Suburban thought to be a model manufactured between 2008 and 2014.

A witness said the vehicle had dark wheels and a loud exhaust.

Police believe the driver may have witnessed the crash or the vehicle may have been hit by the motorcycle after the crash.

The Chevy Suburban may have right-rear damage and was last seen traveling south on Chapman Highway around 10:15 p.m. A stock image of the vehicle was provided by investigators.

Anyone with info is asked to contact the Traffic Services Unit at 865-215-8638.