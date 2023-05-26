KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — A barbecue restaurant in Fountain City near North Knoxville is fully reopening next month after a vehicle crashed into the building in August 2022. The suspect in the crash is still on the run.

Sweet P’s Uptown Corner, located at 3029 Tazewell Pike, is reopening after months of construction and remodeling following the crash. The reopening will be at the end of June, according to a Moxley Carmichael spokesperson for restaurant owner Chris Ford.

The crash occurred overnight Sunday, Aug. 7, 2022, when a driver identified as Knoxville man David England slammed into the restaurant, which was closed at the time.

No injuries were reported apart from England’s minor injuries. At the time of the crash, England had told responding Knoxville Police officers that he was the passenger in the car and the driver had fled the scene. It was later discovered during the police investigation that England was, in fact, the driver of the car when it crashed into Sweet P’s.

England, who was facing charges in August including reckless driving as well as driving while his license was revoked, has not been located since then according to the Knoxville Police Department.

“David England hasn’t yet been arrested on those charges,” Scott Erland, KPD spokesman, stated in an email to WATE 6 On Your Side on Friday. “Our belief at the time that the warrants were issued was that England had left town, and it appears that he has still not been arrested on those charges.”