Sweetwater couple found passed in a car with children charged with child abuse

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Two people are behind bars after Knoxville Police say they were found passed out with two children in the car.

According to a court document, Knoxville Police officers spotted a Dodge SUV parked but running with the lights off at the Region’s Bank on Kingston Pike around 3 a.m. on Wednesday.

Officers found Mickey Tutt and Olivia McDaniel passed out inside. In the back of the car, a 2-year-old and 8-month old were found in car seats. Officers reportedly tried to wake the two up but were unsuccessful.

Officers found a marijuana bong, grinder and a pipe with what appeared to be meth inside according to the report. Tutt was transported to UT medical for treatment.

Both have now been arrested and charged with child, neglect and endangerment of children 8 years old or younger. Both also face drug paraphernalia charges. McDaniel was charged with simple possession, driving under the influence and driving on a revoked license.